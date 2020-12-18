UrduPoint.com
Morocco, AU Open African Migration Observatory In Rabat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The African Union and Morocco officially inaugurated the African Migration Observatory in Rabat to collect and analyze data about migrants and migration routes, the AU press center reported on Friday.

The main objectives of the observatory are to improve the overall migration governance regime in Africa and advance the knowledge base of the African continent on migration and mobility. It is going to work in close coordination with African Union Institute for Statistics (STATAFRIC), the African Centre for the Study and Research on Migration in Mali and the Continental Operational Centre in Khartoum for combating irregular migration.

"The observatory will aim at harmonizing the national strategies of African states and improving interactions with partners thus dealing with the collection and development of information on migration within Africa, the regulation of policies and their harmonization throughout Africa, and the interaction with partners abroad," the press release said.

Morocco is the closest African country to Europe and traditionally served as a gateway for African migrants to European countries. Moroccan King Mohammed VI suggested a roadmap to tackling challenges related to migration issues in 2018. His proposals were supported by the European and African leaders, and the 33rd AU Summit in 2020 approved the idea of creating the observatory.

