Morocco Court Approves Uyghur Extradition To China: Lawyer

29 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

A Moroccan court has ruled that a member of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, Yidiresi Aishan, can be extradited to China for alleged "terrorist acts", his lawyer told AFP on Thursday

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :A Moroccan court has ruled that a member of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, Yidiresi Aishan, can be extradited to China for alleged "terrorist acts", his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

"The judiciary confirmed yesterday that my client would be extradited. We don't yet have the full judgement and don't the motives of this decision but psychologically it's very hard for him," said lawyer Miloud Kandil.

