Morocco court jails journalist Omar Radi for six years

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced to six years in jail the journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi on charges of espionage and rape, which he has denied

Casablanca, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced to six years in jail the journalist and human rights activist Omar Radi on charges of espionage and rape, which he has denied.

Radi's trial opened in June last year, days after rights group Amnesty International charged that Moroccan authorities had inserted Israel-made Pegasus spyware on his cellphone.