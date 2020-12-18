Morocco Cracks Down on Sahrawi Activist Groups After Border Escalation - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Morocco has toughened measures against pro-independence activists in Western Sahara following an armed border escalation with the Polisario Front movement in mid-November, a prominent human rights group said on Friday.

Since October, in a bid to challenge Morocco's rule, pro-Polisario activists have been blocking the main road, which connects the Rabat-controlled territories of Western Sahara with Mauritania, stopping passenger traffic and commercial transportation of goods across the border. In response, Morocco had launched an operation against the Polisario Front in the buffer zone of Guergarat in the Moroccan Sahara on November 13. Polisario Front, on its part, accused Rabat of violating the 1991 ceasefire and pledged to "resume the war."

"Morocco has cracked down on pro-independence activists in Western Sahara after an incident at a border crossing on November 13, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The incident re-ignited the long-stalled conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front, the Algeria-based independence movement for the territory. Security forces broke up pro-independence demonstrations and harassed, beat up, arrested, or attacked the houses of several of the activists," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a press release.

According to the watchdog, the fact that Washington recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara last week does not change the region's status within the United Nations system as a non-self-governing territory, and neither does it give Morocco any right to crack down on peaceful Sahrawi pro-independence activists.

"Moroccan authorities have long kept a strong lid on any manifestations of opposition to Moroccan rule in Western Sahara. They have prevented gatherings supporting Sahrawi self-determination, beat activists in their custody and on the streets, imprisoned and sentenced them in trials marred with due process violations including torture, impeded their freedom of movement, and followed them openly. Such tactics were reported again after the Guerguerat incident," the press release added.

Since the 1970s, Morocco and the Polisario Front movement have fought over control of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was transferred under control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1973. Three years later, the Polisario Front established the partially-recognized Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) on a very small part of the disputed territory. Morocco, which controls much of Western Sahara, has been pushing for the region's autonomy, while the United Nations and SADR have been in favor of a referendum on its self-determination.