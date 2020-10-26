UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Decries Publication Of Mohammad (PBUH) Cartoons Amid Unrest Over Islamic Threat In France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:24 PM

Morocco Decries Publication of Mohammad (PBUH) Cartoons Amid Unrest Over Islamic Threat in France

The Northern African Kingdom of Morocco has denounced continued reprints of caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad by French media in tribute to brutally murdered French teacher and in the wake of increased Islamic threat, the country's Foreign Ministry has announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Northern African Kingdom of Morocco has denounced continued reprints of caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by French media in tribute to brutally murdered French teacher and in the wake of increased Islamic threat, the country's Foreign Ministry has announced.

"Freedom of expression cannot, for any reason, justify the insulting provocation and the offense of the Muslim religion, which has more than two billion followers across the world. As much as it condemns all obscurantist and barbaric violence allegedly perpetrated in the name of islam [namely, the killing of the teacher], the Kingdom of Morocco stands up against these abusive provocations [republications of the caricature] of the sacredness of the Muslim religion," the foreign office said in a statement published late on Sunday.

Morocco also urged to stop fomenting discontent over Islam and pursue "a serene dialogue of religions", in clear reference to French President Emmanuel Macron's speech on October 21, when he stressed that France would continue to defend freedom of expression and combat radical Islamism.

French history teacher Samuel Paty was decapitated on October 16 in one of communes near Paris. The attacker, a radicalized teenager of Chechen origin, was eliminated by security troops the same night. The killing came after Paty showed cartoons on Mohammad to his students during lessons on freedom of speech.

The attack triggered national and international dismay, with French mass media republishing the cartoons in commemoration to deceased teacher as the victim of radical Islamism, and many of the media outlets subsequently getting death threats over the matter.

Related Topics

Attack World Foreign Office France Paris Same Morocco October Sunday Muslim Media All Billion

Recent Stories

Ebeko Volcano on Kuril Islands Spews Ash 3 Miles I ..

44 seconds ago

ESA Sure Collaboration With Russia's Roscosmos on ..

7 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims three more lives in Pakistan durin ..

27 minutes ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed issues decree for enhancement ..

28 minutes ago

Karachi Theater Festival concludes successfully at ..

54 minutes ago

PM asks Facebook CEO to block Islamophobia and hat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.