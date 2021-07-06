(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As the result of a special operation by Interpol, the Moroccan police have detained a cybercriminal charged with multiple attacks on French banks and corporations, international cybersecurity company Group-IB, which supported the operation, said on Tuesday

"Group-IB, one of the leading providers of solutions dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, ... has supported INTERPOL in its Lyrebird operation that resulted in the identification and apprehension of a threat actor presumably responsible for multiple attacks, including on French telecommunications companies, the county's major banks and multinational corporations, following a two-year investigation. The alleged perpetrator, who turned out to be a citizen of Morocco, was arrested in May by the Moroccan police based on the data about his cybercrimes that was provided by Group-IB," the statement read.

According to Group-IB, the perpetrator known by the pseudonym "Dr HeX" is responsible for phishing, developing malware, fraud and other crimes.

"This is a significant success against a suspect who is accused of targeting unsuspecting individuals and companies across multiple regions for years, and the case highlights the threat posed by cybercrime worldwide," Stephen Kavanagh, Interpol's police services executive director, said as quoted in the statement.

The company added that its experts found the perpetrator's phishing kit for creating phishing websites as well as the elements of their malicious infrastructure. The specialists identified his five e-mails and six nicknames as well as Skype, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts.