Morocco Drew All Resources From Liquidity Line To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact - IMF

Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:04 PM

Morocco today draw all its resources available under liquidity line to cope with the coronavirus crisis impact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Morocco today draw all its resources available under liquidity line to cope with the coronavirus crisis impact, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

"The Moroccan authorities today drew on all resources available under the current Precautionary and Liquidity Line (PLL) arrangement in the amount of SDR 2.15 billion (about US$3 billion or 240 percent of quota and about 3 percent of GDP)," the IMF said in a statement.

The move will help the Moroccan government limit the social and economic impact of the pandemic and "maintain an adequate level of official reserves to mitigate pressures on the balance of payments."

The IMF pointed out in the release that this is the first time the authorities drew on funds under the PLL to deal with the Coronavirus crisis impact.

"Despite a range of measures taken by the authorities to increase health spending and support businesses and households, Morocco is likely to experience a recession in 2020 due to sizable declines in exports, tourism and remittances and a temporary freeze in economic activity," the IMF added. "While the current account deficit will widen and capital inflows should decline in 2020, Morocco is expected to maintain an adequate level of official reserves following the PLL purchase."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, Morocco has now 1,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

