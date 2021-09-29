Morocco, EU vow to continue partnership after W. Sahara ruling

Morocco and the European Union said Wednesday they would continue their trade partnership, after the EU's top court cancelled two deals relating to products from the disputed Western Sahara

Brussels, Sept 29 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Morocco and the European Union said Wednesday they would continue their trade partnership, after the EU's top court cancelled two deals relating to products from the disputed Western Sahara.

"We will take the necessary measure to ensure a legal framework that guarantees the continuation and stability of trade relations between the EU and the Kingdom of Morocco," the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said in a joint statement.