Morocco Extends Coronavirus-Related Curfew Until January 20 - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani announced on Tuesday a one-week extension of the coronavirus-related curfew beginning from January 13.

The 9 p.m. ” 6 a.m. (20:00-05:00 GMT) curfew has been in effect in Morocco since December 23.

"The government decided to extend the December 23 restrictions for another week beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13," Otmani said on Twitter, adding that the decision was made at the recommendation of the national COVID-19 task force.

Morocco declared a state of health emergency almost immediately after detecting the first COVID-19 cases last year and has since regularly extended it, with the latest extension set to expire on February 10.

During this period, private and public gatherings are banned and businesses are required to close at 8 p.m.

Certain restrictions were eased in the summer, including the lift of a ban on travel within the country and the partial resumption of sea and air traffic with other countries.

As of Tuesday, the Moroccan health authorities confirmed over 453,000 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 801 over the past day, and 7,784 deaths.