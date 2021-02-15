UrduPoint.com
Morocco Extends COVID-19-Linked Measures By 2 Weeks Over Risks Of New Strains - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Moroccan authorities have decided to keep existing restrictions in effect for two more weeks amid the the spread of new mutated coronavirus variants, media reported on Monday.

The extension of measures are set to go into effect on Tuesday, when the current measures were slated to end, the  MAP news agency reported, citing the government.

A curfew from 9 p.m. [20:00 GMT] to 6.00 a.m. local time, one of the restrictions to contain the COVID-19 virus, came into force on December 23, 2020.  Besides, authorities have banned celebrations, public and private gatherings, ordered closures of public facilities, including restaurants, cafes, shopping malls, and non-essential stores from 8 p.

m. local time.

Earlier this month, the government extended the state of health emergency until March 10 as part of the coronavirus strategy.

The North African country has so far registered over 478,000 cases of COVID-19 infection altogether with 8,491 deaths, mostly registered in one wave of transmissions which peaked in November with over 6,000 cases in one day. Health authorities have been reporting between 300 and 500 cases over the past week.

