RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Morocco is extending restrictions in connection with COVID-19 by two weeks, including curfew, according to a government statement obtained by Sputnik.

The decision takes effect on February 2.

It was made "in connection with the development of the epidemiological situation in the world after the appearance of new strains of coronavirus in a number of neighboring countries," according to the statement.