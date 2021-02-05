Morocco Extends State of Health Emergency Over COVID-19 Until March 10 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Moroccan government has decided to prolong the state of health emergency across the country until March 10 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, national media reported on Thursday.

According to the MAP news agency, the Governing Council approved the draft decree on extending the period of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory as part of measures to curb the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the country extended all restrictions in connection with COVID-19 by two weeks, including a curfew, over fears of new strains of the virus detected in a number of neighboring countries, according to a government statement obtained by Sputnik.

According to the health authorities, Morocco has confirmed more than 473,000 cases of the novel coronavirus since the outbreak in early 2020, including 8,323 fatalities and some 452,000 recoveries.