Morocco factory flood death toll rises to 28

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Morocco's premier has promised "sanctions" after 28 people died when heavy rain flooded an illegal textiles workshop in a basement, reviving a debate on work conditions in the North African country.

Authorities in Tangiers told AFP that 28 bodies, mostly of women, had been pulled out of the factory in a residential area of the northern port city.

"The victims were trapped with no way to get out" and drowned, said senior fire and rescue service official Abderrahim Kabajj on Morocco's 2M television station.

The channel reported that 28 people had died.

The Northern Observatory for Human Rights and the Moroccan Association for Human Rights also confirmed the toll.

An inquiry has been launched into the accident.

"Responsibilities will be determined and necessary sanctions will be taken... this cannot pass without consequences," Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani said in a message of condolences on Facebook.