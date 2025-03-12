Morocco fights measles outbreak amid vaccine misinformation

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Authorities in Morocco have been scrambling to contain an outbreak of measles, a contagious and potentially fatal disease that had nearly been eradicated in the kingdom but has rebounded as vaccination rates have fallen.

In Harhoura, a small coastal town near Rabat, 13-year-old Salma and her nine-year-old brother, Souhail, sit quietly in a public clinic, waiting for their second shot of measles vaccine.

Their grandmother, Rabia Maknouni, said it was after a campaign at school that the family realised they had been missing doses of the vaccine.

"We didn't know they hadn't completed their vaccination," she said.

"Their parents panicked when they heard about the outbreak."

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through respiratory droplets and lingering in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

The disease causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash. In some cases, it also leads to severe complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death.

Even though vaccination remains the best protection against the disease, immunisation rates have fallen in recent years.

The vaccine hesitancy is driven by misinformation, which has lingered since the Covid-19 pandemic.