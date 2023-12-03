Morocco gardening school cultivates hope for marginalized youth

Salé, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) After Hind Bensbitia dropped out of school as a teenager, she was stuck at home with few prospects for her future -- until she stumbled across Morocco's first gardening school.

Now at 20, she has already seen a change in her outlook both on her own future as well as the planet's, after joining the school in the northwestern Moroccan city of Sale.

The school provides free training mainly to dropouts and other marginalized youths threatened with unemployment.

"After leaving school, I spent two years at home," said Bensbitia. "I wasn't satisfied. I wanted to be active."

Three years ago, she came across the gardening school, Bouregreg Med-O-Med, by sheer coincidence.

Launched by the Spain-based Islamic Culture Foundation (FUNCI) in 2018, the school is the first of its kind in Morocco.

"Before, I never imagined making gardening my job," said Bensbitia.

"This training brought me a lot. I'm seeing the environment and the need to protect it in a different way."

Bensbitia says she feels "more in my element than anywhere else" at the school.

Bouregreg Med-O-Med aims to raise awareness about climate change while promoting the social inclusion of marginalized young people, particularly those affected by unemployment, as well as championing gender equality.

In October, it received the European Training Foundation's "Green Skills" award.