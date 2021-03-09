Morocco Halts Flights to 6 Arab, European Countries Until March 21 Over COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Morocco has suspended flights to and from a number of Arab and European countries including Poland, Norway, Finland, Greece, Lebanon and Kuwait until March 21 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country's Airports Authority said.

Passengers in transit via airports of the above mentioned countries are also banned from entering the North African nation, according to the authority.

Starting today, Morocco has suspended flights with 22 countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa, Portugal, Sweden, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Australia and Ireland.

In late February, Morocco's health ministry said that over three million people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The authorities have already approved two vaccines against the coronavirus: developed by AstraZeneca and Sinopharm. The national vaccine rollout was launched on January 28, with King Mohammed VI being one of the first who got a dose of the vaccine.

So far, Morocco has confirmed more than 486,000 COVID-19 cases, with 8,682 fatalities.