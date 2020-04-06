Morocco Has Over 1,000 Coronavirus Cases, 70 Fatalities Among Them - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Morocco has surpassed 1,000 with the country's COVID-19 death toll currently standing at 70, according to the Moroccan Ministry of Health.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Morocco is 1,021 while the number of recovered individuals is 76, the latest data (as of Sunday, 20:00 GMT) on the ministry's coronavirus page says.

Earlier on Sunday, Moroccan King Mohammed VI declared amnesty for 5,654 prisoners as part of the government's measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Morocco is among the countries that have declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are currently over 1.2 million confirmed coronavirus cases globally and more than 69,000 reported deaths from COVID-19.