Morocco Hopes To Become Logistical Hub For Russian Energy Transport In Africa - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:09 AM

Morocco Hopes to Become Logistical Hub for Russian Energy Transport in Africa - Minister

Morocco wants to serve as a logistical hub for Russian energy supplies to Africa, its energy minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Morocco wants to serve as a logistical hub for Russian energy supplies to Africa, its energy minister told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi.

Aziz Rebbah said he hoped that "Morocco will be a logistical hub for transporting Russian energy to nearby markets, especially the African energy market."

He emphasized a history of energy cooperation between the two countries based on an agreement for strategic partnership signed by their leaders almost two decades ago.

That cooperation includes joint scientific research and nuclear energy production.

"We shouldn't forget that Russia has an experience in the energy field in Morocco because Russian companies were first to manufacture power [there]," Rebbah added.

Morocco imports over 90 percent of energy, according to the World Bank data. It hopes to increase electricity production from renewable sources to 40 percent of its energy mix by 2020 and by 52 percent by 2030, the minister said.

