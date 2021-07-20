UrduPoint.com
Morocco Intelligence May Have Spied On Macron's Phone In 2019 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 10:47 PM

Morocco Intelligence May Have Spied on Macron's Phone in 2019 - Reports

The Moroccan intelligence services may have spied on phones of French President Emmanuel Macron with the help of the now-infamous Pegasus spyware in 2019, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Moroccan intelligence services may have spied on phones of French President Emmanuel Macron with the help of the now-infamous Pegasus spyware in 2019, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, in 2019, the phone numbers of the president, as well as then-Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and 14 other ministers were picked for possible surveillance with the aforementioned software.

The Elysee Palace reportedly noted that if these reports are confirmed it will be a serious matter, and promised to "shed the light on these investigations."

More Stories From World

