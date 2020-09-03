Morocco Interested in Deliveries of COIVID-19 Vaccine From Russia - Russian Ambassador

Moroccan companies are interested in importing Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Rabat Valerian Shuvayev told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moroccan companies are interested in importing Russia's vaccine against COVID-19, Russian Ambassador to Rabat Valerian Shuvayev told Sputnik.

"Moroccan importers have shown interest in the Russian proposal on deliveries of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russian scientists," Shuvayev said.

According to him, Moroccan authorities have reported about their own scientific research and demonstrated readiness for dialogue and cooperation with all foreign partners.

The diplomat recalled that Russia has made proposals to many countries on its readiness to establish a production base and in the future to conduct joint research and clinical trials of the vaccine.

"We talked to all countries of the world, including Morocco.

We proceed from the fact that our proposal will receive positive development. There are opportunities for this," Shuvaev said.

Morrocan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said on August 17 that the kingdom intends to participate in clinical trials of various coronavirus vaccines in order to obtain them in sufficient volumes.

The North African nation has so far confirmed 65,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,216 fatalities.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, dubbed Sputnik V. Though the vaccine is still underway with the third phase of clinical trials, Russian health officials claimed it had a proven capability to produce stable immunity against the coronavirus.