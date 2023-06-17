Morocco, Israel sign MoU to enhance health cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RABAT, Morocco , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ):Morocco and Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance their cooperation in the field of health.

The deal was signed between Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb and his Israeli counterpart Moshe Arbel, who is currently visiting the North African nation.

In a statement, the Moroccan Health Ministry said the agreement allows for the exchange of expertise and best practices in medical and technological innovation, and the fight against non-communicable diseases.