Morocco Lifts COVID-19 Entry Restrictions - Airports Authority

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The Moroccan Airports Authority (ONDA, Office National Des Aeroports) on Friday suspended the requirement for those arriving in the country to present a valid PCR test or COVID-19 certificates.

"Following the decision of the Moroccan authorities, the health restrictions (PCR or Vaccinal Pass) at the entrance to Moroccan territory are lifted starting from today," ONDA said on Twitter.

Passengers are still required to complete and present their health forms upon arrival, ONDA added.

According to the Moroccan Health Ministry, over 1.2 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic. The daily coronavirus incidence in the country amounted to 10-20 cases this week.