Morocco Logs Record Daily 12,039 COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Morocco has registered 12,039 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the kingdom's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Morocco's COVID-19 case tally has jumped to a total of 665,325, with over 10,000 fatalities and more than 590,000 recoveries recorded.

Morocco has fully vaccinated 10.7 million of its 36 million population, the ministry added.

The North African country has so far approved Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Covishield and Sinopharm vaccines against the coronavirus. The national vaccine rollout was launched on January 28.