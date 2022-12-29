UrduPoint.com

Morocco May Be Involved In European Parliament Corruption Scandal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 06:20 AM

Morocco May Be Involved in European Parliament Corruption Scandal - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) Morocco may be involved and even play a central role in the corruption scandal around the European Parliament, German weekly Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday, citing investigation documents.

According to the report, the documents strengthen the suspicion that Morocco may have exerted legal and illegal influence on Brussels even more intensely and for longer than Qatar. Thus, the main suspects in the case, namely former parliament member Antonio Panzeri, former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, and her associate, Francesco Giorgi, have allegedly been working for Moroccan lobbyists long before receiving funds from Qatar's representatives. Moreover, Moroccan foreign intelligence and counter-espionage service DGED has been recruiting the European Parliament's members to influence the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in the parliament since 2019, the report said.

The newspaper does not rule out that the so-called 'Qatargate' could be soon renamed to 'Moroccogate.'

On December 9, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco.

In particular, Kaili and her partner, Giorgi, were detained, and their residences were searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches. According to the LeSoir newspaper, Kaili confessed that she had given her father in Brussels a bag with cash, which he was supposed to hide. She also admitted that there had been money in her apartment. Kaili's father had earlier been detained with a large sum of money in a hotel in the Belgian capital.

Panzeri was arrested on December 10 in his apartment in Brussels, where the police seized 600,000 euros ($637,000). Panzeri, who is considered a mastermind behind the corruption scheme, has partially admitted his involvement in the scandal, according to LeSoir.

On Wednesday, Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne told the Financial Times that the Belgian-led investigation into alleged bribery in the European Parliament has reached a scale typical of investigations into organized crime.

Related Topics

Corruption World Police Scandal Parliament German Hotel Qatar Brussels Van Alliance Morocco Greece Money May December Democrats 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Ara ..

Construction industry contributed $186.8 bn to Arab GDPs in 2021

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking s ..

Abu Dhabi bourse closes higher driven by banking sector

5 hours ago
 5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5.7 magnitude earthquake in Kyrgyzstan

5 hours ago
 Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Rea ..

Russia, Cuba Committed to Implement Agreements Reached on November 19-22 - Kreml ..

7 hours ago
 Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New W ..

Exxon's German, Dutch Affiliates Sue EU Over New Windfall Tax on Oil Firms - Sta ..

7 hours ago
 Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, In ..

Russian, Cuban Presidents Discuss Joint Energy, Industry Projects - Kremlin

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.