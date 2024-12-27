Morocco Migrant Boat Wreck On Dec 19 Left 70 Missing: Mali
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The sinking of a vessel carrying migrants in Moroccan waters on December 19 left 70 people missing, including 25 from Mali, that country's government said on Thursday.
Around 80 migrants were on board the vessel heading for Spain and 11 survivors were rescued, with "25 young Malians unfortunately identified among the victims", the government said in a statement.
Nine of those rescued were Malians, it said in the statement, which cited embassies in the region, officials, victims' families and survivors.
Thousands of migrants have attempted perilous sea crossings from African shores trying to reach Europe, often in flimsy makeshift vessels.
More than 10,400 migrants have died trying to reach Spain since 2024, including a record number heading for the Canary Islands, the Spanish migration NGO Caminando Fronteras said in a report on Thursday.
That was an average of about 30 a day, making it the deadliest year in the organisation's records.
Recent Stories
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
Putin says Slovakia offered to host Ukraine peace talks
More Stories From World
-
Islands, sports and spotted dogs: Five facts about Croatia5 minutes ago
-
Morocco migrant boat wreck on Dec 19 left 70 missing: Mali5 minutes ago
-
South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote15 minutes ago
-
Croatia to vote after insult-filled presidential race15 minutes ago
-
Croatia presidency candidates: president, scientist, two women MPs15 minutes ago
-
Membership of UK's anti-immigration Reform party surpasses Conservatives25 minutes ago
-
Move over Mercedes: Chinese cars grab Mexican market share25 minutes ago
-
Palestinians say Israeli strikes kill 45 in Gaza55 minutes ago
-
Japan govt approves record budget for ageing population, defence1 hour ago
-
South Korea's acting president faces impeachment vote2 hours ago
-
Liverpool power seven points clear, Man Utd crash at Wolves2 hours ago
-
Morocco migrant boat wreck on Dec 19 left 70 missing: Mali2 hours ago