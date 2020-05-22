Morocco prisoners make masks for fellow inmates

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:19 PM

Casablanca, Morocco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Prisoners in Morocco are doing their bit in the country's fight against the spread of coronavirus -- by making thousands of face masks for fellow inmates.

"We feel like we are contributing to the collective effort, even if it's from behind prison walls," 40-year-old Khalid, wearing a white coat and a face mask, told AFP during an interview in the presence of prison management.

An inmate at Casablanca's Ain Sebaa prison -- the kingdom's most crowded jail, with some 8,000 inmates -- Khalid leaves his cell every day for the sewing workshop, passing through long corridors that reek of disinfectant.

He finishes off the masks while others cut the fabric or pack the protective items into plastic bags for distribution to some 80,000 prisoners across the country.

The North African kingdom has officially declared 7,300 coronavirus infections, including 197 deaths.

It has extended its lockdown until June 10, and anyone going outdoors requires authorisation and must wear a mask.

Police checks are frequent, and those caught risk up to three months in prison and a fine of up to 1,300 Dirhams ($130) for violating the rules.

