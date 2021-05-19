UrduPoint.com
Morocco Recalls Ambassador From Spain For Consultations Amid Ceuta Migrant Crisis -Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Morocco has recalled its ambassador Karima Benyaich from Spain for consultation amid the migrant crisis in the Spanish African exclave city of Ceuta, Morocco's MAP news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

Further details of the move remain unknown.

On Tuesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez expressed discontent to Benyaich about the influx of illegal migrants to Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa.

Since Monday morning, groups of illegal migrants have begun to cross the Moroccan-Spanish border in the area of the enclave, swimming around border barriers installed in the sea. Due to the massive influx, the authorities had to send additional police and Civil Guard units to the area, as well as troops.

