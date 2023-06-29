Open Menu

Morocco Recalls Ambassador From Sweden Over Quran Burning In Stockholm - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2023 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Morocco has recalled its ambassador from Sweden indefinitely for consultations against the background of the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm on the first day of Eid al-Adha, one of islam's major holidays, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Wednesday.

"The Ambassador of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI) to the Kingdom of Sweden was recalled to the Kingdom for consultations for an indefinite period," the ministry said on the website, adding that "this new offensive and irresponsible act disregards the feelings of more than a billion Muslims during this sacred period of the great pilgrimage to Mecca and the blessed feast of Eid Al-Adha.

The Swedish charge d'affaires in Rabat was also summoned to the Moroccan ministry and was informed of Morocco's "most vigorous condemnation of this offense and rejection of this unacceptable act."

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Swedish police allowed the protest action featuring the burning of a Quran near the main mosque in Stockholm. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that the decision of the police was "legal but inappropriate."

