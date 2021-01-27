UrduPoint.com
Morocco Receives First Batch Of 500,000 Sinopharm Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:07 AM

Morocco has received the first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine consisting of 500,000 doses, a Moroccan Health Ministry source told Sputnik on Tuesday

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Morocco has received the first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine consisting of 500,000 doses, a Moroccan Health Ministry source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The first batch of China's Sinopharm vaccine in an amount of 500,000 doses has been delivered to the Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport," the source said.

On January 22, Morocco received the first two million doses of the vaccine developed by UK company AstraZeneca and later started distribution throughout the country. The North African nation plans to inoculate up to 33 million people of its 37-million-strong population, and has secured 66 million doses of AstraZeneca and Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines to achieve its set goal.

According to Johns Hopkins University database on coronavirus, Morocco has confirmed 466,626 COVID-19 cases, with 8,172 fatalities. The country registered 337 new infections over the past 24 hours.

