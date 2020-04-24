Morocco Records 124 COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day, Total Up to 3,692 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Morocco has registered 124 more coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which brings the total of those infected to 3,692, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that the number of recoveries has risen to 478, with 22 more recoveries having been confirmed. Meanwhile, no fatalities have been recorded over the past day, the death toll remains at 155 cases.

Due to the fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in the country on April 24, the country's Interior Ministry has announced that a curfew would last from 7 p.

m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 19:00 to 05:00 GMT), starting from Saturday, instead of the current curfew's period from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Moroccan authorities declared a state of emergency on March 19 to contain the spread of COVID-19. As of now, the nationwide lockdown is extended until May 20.

Meanwhile, its neighboring country, Algeria, has so far recorded 3,007 coronavirus cases with 407 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Egypt and Tunisia have registered 3,891 and 918 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak, respectively.