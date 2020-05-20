Morocco Records Lowest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases Since End of March

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Morocco confirmed on Tuesday 20 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest daily rate increase of infections since March 23, the Health Ministry said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the North African country has reached 6,972, according to the ministry's update.

As many as 132 patients have recovered and one person has died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of recoveries to 3,890 and the death toll to 193, respectively.

Moroccan authorities announced on Monday that the nationwide state of sanitary emergency and quarantine regime was extended until June 10.