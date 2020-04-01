UrduPoint.com
Morocco Registers 21 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Rises To 638 - Health Ministry

Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Morocco Registers 21 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Rises to 638 - Health Ministry

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Morocco has registered 21 more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 638, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 36 patients have died from the coronavirus disease, and 24 others have recovered.

On Tuesday, the health authorities said that 2,227 people had tested negative for COVID-19 so far.

On March 19, Morocco declared a state of emergency until April 20, shutting all places of public gathering and suspending air traffic with other countries.

