Morocco Registers 245 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Up to 2,528 - Health Ministry

RABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Morocco has registered 245 more coronavirus cases over the past day, which brings the total number of those infected to 2,528, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry added industrial and trade centers in the cities of Casablanca, Tangier and Fes were hotbeds of the infection.

The ministry said that three more coronavirus-related fatalities were registered over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 133, while the total of recoveries has risen up to 273 after 23 cases were recorded over the past day.

Moroccan authorities reiterated its call on citizens to strictly adhere to precautionary measures issued by the Health Ministry in order to prevent the spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, its neighboring country, Algeria, has so far recorded 2,268 coronavirus cases with 348 deaths.

Egypt and Tunisia have registered 2,673 and 822 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak, respectively.