Morocco Registers First COVID-19 Death - Health Ministry

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Morocco has registered the first death caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on its soil, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The victim is an 89-year-old woman from the port city of Casablanca, the ministry specified.

The news comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Morocco rose to three earlier in the day. The new patient is a French tourist, who came to the country on Saturday.

To date, the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 115,000, with over 4,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. At the same time, over 64,000 have recovered.