UrduPoint.com

Morocco Reopens Airspace After 2-month Virus Shutdown

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Morocco reopens airspace after 2-month virus shutdown

Morocco reopened its airspace on Monday in a bid to breathe life into its crisis-hit tourism sector, two months after it cancelled commercial flights over coronavirus fears

Casablanca, Morocco, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Morocco reopened its airspace on Monday in a bid to breathe life into its crisis-hit tourism sector, two months after it cancelled commercial flights over coronavirus fears.

The North African kingdom's latest move was welcomed by tourism businesses who have suffered two lost years due to the pandemic, as well as by Moroccans stranded abroad.

Passengers heading to the kingdom will still need to show proof of vaccination against the Covid-19 illness and a negative PCR test within the past 48 hours, the government said in a statement.

On arrival, they will undergo further rapid tests and some will be chosen at random for another PCR test, it said.

It also warned tourists of "the possibility of an additional test at their hotel or place of residence 48 hours after their entry into the country", with positive cases obliged to self-isolate.

Morocco's vital tourism sector has been battered by the pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions, with a 71 percent drop in arrivals in 2021 compared to 2019 and some eight billion Euros in losses.

Authorities have vowed to launch a promotional campaign for "destination Morocco" and say they are working with airlines to relaunch the sector.

Rabat has also laid out a more than 180-million-euro campaign to keep jobs and firms in the sector on life support -- but many say the funds are not enough.

Related Topics

Hotel Morocco 2019 Government Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 minutes ago
 Egypt's Sisi Plans to Partake in SPIEF Economic Fo ..

Egypt's Sisi Plans to Partake in SPIEF Economic Forum in June - Russian Ambassad ..

32 seconds ago
 OneWeb Founder to Launch 100,000 Satellites in New ..

OneWeb Founder to Launch 100,000 Satellites in New Venture E-Space

34 seconds ago
 Spirit to merge with Frontier, creating major low- ..

Spirit to merge with Frontier, creating major low-cost US airline

35 seconds ago
 26 communities get Rs74mn share of trophy hunting ..

26 communities get Rs74mn share of trophy hunting fee of Markhor, Ibex

37 seconds ago
 UK Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands Aft ..

UK Reaffirms Sovereignty Over Falkland Islands After China-Argentina Joint State ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>