Morocco reports 164 new cases, 14,771 in total

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ):The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

- - - - RABAT -- Morocco registered 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the tally of infections in the North African country to 14,771, the Ministry of Health said.

The death toll from the virus reached 242, as two new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, said Hind Ezzine, head of the department of epidemic diseases of the Ministry of Health, at a regular press briefing.

- - - - ADEN, Yemen -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Yemen's government-controlled provinces increased to 1,318 on Wednesday, as 21 new cases were confirmed.

During the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the government-controlled areas increased to 595 since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on April 10, the Yemeni Health Ministry said in a brief press statement.

- - - - DUBAI -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 445 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 53,045.

UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

- - - - ANKARA -- Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,041 on Wednesday, while the total cases climbed to 208,938, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 22 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,282, the minister said at a press conference.

Turkish health professionals conducted 49,302 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 3,782,520, he added.

- - - - BEIJING -- The National Health Commission said Thursday that 42 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 357 patients still being treated, including five in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

- - - -WASHINGTON -- U.S. city Tulsa, where President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 20, is experiencing an increase in newly reported coronavirus cases, the city's health department said on Wednesday.

There are high numbers being reported this week in Tulsa, the second largest city in U.S. state Oklahoma, with nearly 500 new cases in two days and trends are showing that those numbers would go up, Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said at a press conference.