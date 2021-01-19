Morocco Reports First Case of the Highly Transmissible British Coronavirus Strain

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The first case of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant that originated in the UK has been registered in Morocco, the country's health ministry has announced.

"... the Ministry of Health informs all citizens that the epidemiological monitoring system recorded the first confirmed case of the mutated strain of the coronavirus recently discovered in the United Kingdom," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the release, the patient is a Moroccan citizen who has arrived from Ireland on board a ship that had set off from the port of Marseille (France).

"The Ministry informs that the person concerned is not showing any symptoms, and is currently in isolation in Casablanca," the health ministry said.

All the necessary contact tracing has been carried out in accordance with the Moroccan health protocol.

According to Morocco's health ministry, the country has registered a total of over 460,000 coronavirus cases, while the total COVID-19 death toll stands at over 7,870.