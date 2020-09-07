Morocco Says Positive Dynamics in Libyan Dialogue Likely to Pave Way for Lasting Peace

The positive steps recently taken by the Libyan warring parties to engage in dialogue and reach a ceasefire are likely to pave the way for a political solution to the long-standing conflict, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has said during the first meeting of the Rabat-sponsored intra-Libyan talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The positive steps recently taken by the Libyan warring parties to engage in dialogue and reach a ceasefire are likely to pave the way for a political solution to the long-standing conflict, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has said during the first meeting of the Rabat-sponsored intra-Libyan talks.

The talks between the delegations of the Government of National Accord's (GNA) High Council of State and the eastern-based parliament started on Sunday in the Moroccan coastal city of Bouznika and will continue later in the day. The main focus is to strengthen the recently concluded ceasefire and foster resolution of internal disputes between the warring sides, Morocco's state-run Maghreb Arab Press news agency reported.

"The positive dynamics noticed recently in the Libyan issue, especially after the ceasefire and the presentation of initiatives by the Libyan parties, is likely to prepare the ground for moving forward towards a solution to the #Libyan_crisis," Bourita said, as quoted by the ministry.

Morocco has no agenda in Libya, Bourita added, noting that the crisis may only be resolved via political means.

Libya's eastern parliament is striving to "reach an understanding on the distribution of sovereign positions ... and make arrangements for a political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission for Libya," according to a Monday press release.

According to the Al-Jazeera broadcaster, the Rabat-mediated negotiations will be followed by talks in Switzerland's Montreux later on Monday and Tuesday.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.