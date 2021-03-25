Morocco Security Services Seize Extremists Preparing Attacks on Strategic Facilities

Moroccan security forces have apprehended four extremists in the city of Oujda on suspicions of plotting attacks on strategic facilities, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said on Thursday, as the local news agency reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Moroccan security forces have apprehended four extremists in the city of Oujda on suspicions of plotting attacks on strategic facilities, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said on Thursday, as the local news agency reported.

"The terrorist cell, which included four extremists aged from 24-28 years old, acting in the city of Oujda and having links to the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia), has been neutralized," the statement was quoted as saying by the Moroccan News Agency.

The bureau said the IS-linked cell sought to carry out several attacks on strategic facilities in the kingdom, including assaults against security forces and the army.

According to the statement, the sting operation was conducted in coordination between the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and US intelligence services.

The IS, declared to be defeated in Iraq in 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.