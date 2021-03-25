UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Security Services Seize Extremists Preparing Attacks On Strategic Facilities

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:21 PM

Morocco Security Services Seize Extremists Preparing Attacks on Strategic Facilities

Moroccan security forces have apprehended four extremists in the city of Oujda on suspicions of plotting attacks on strategic facilities, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said on Thursday, as the local news agency reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Moroccan security forces have apprehended four extremists in the city of Oujda on suspicions of plotting attacks on strategic facilities, the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) said on Thursday, as the local news agency reported.

"The terrorist cell, which included four extremists aged from 24-28 years old, acting in the city of Oujda and having links to the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia), has been neutralized," the statement was quoted as saying by the Moroccan News Agency.

The bureau said the IS-linked cell sought to carry out several attacks on strategic facilities in the kingdom, including assaults against security forces and the army.

According to the statement, the sting operation was conducted in coordination between the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and US intelligence services.

The IS, declared to be defeated in Iraq in 2017, still conducts terrorist operations in different parts of the Arab world and beyond.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Army Russia Iraq Oujda 2017 From Arab

Recent Stories

DPOs of region ensure strict enforcement of COVID- ..

14 seconds ago

District administration retrieved 1053 acre govt l ..

15 seconds ago

Ex-Kazakh President's Grandson Died in UK in 2020 ..

17 seconds ago

170km long Jeep race course ready for challenge: C ..

5 minutes ago

48 shopkeepers arrested, shops sealed over SOPs vi ..

5 minutes ago

UN allocates $14 million for Rohingya refugees lef ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.