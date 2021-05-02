UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Seeks Explanation From Spain Over Hospitalization Of Separatist Leader - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:20 AM

Morocco Seeks Explanation From Spain Over Hospitalization of Separatist Leader - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Rabat demands "satisfactory and convincing answer" from the Spanish government concerning its decision to allow Brahim Ghali, leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara, to receive COVID-19 treatment on its territory, Efe news agency reported on Saturday citing Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita.

On April 20, Spanish Foreign Ministry and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, the self-declared government led by Ghali, announced that the 73-year-old separatist chief was recovering from COVID-19 in a Spanish hospital. The African media speculated that Ghali, who had been previously investigated by Spain for crimes of genocide and terrorism, was hospitalized under a false identity.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that they allowed Ghali in Spain "solely for humanitarian reasons to receive medical assistance." Following the reports, the Spanish ambassador in Rabat was summoned to the Moroccan Foreign Ministry to provide explanations.

However, according to Efe, Morocco has not yet received an explanation from Spain regarding the details of the case and why it chose to withhold the information from Rabat.

Bourita called the unfolding situation a real test of the relations between the two countries and stressed that when Spain faced a "separatist conflict" with Catalonia, Morocco refused to establish contact with the region, Efe said.

"With partners, there should be no manipulations or back-stabbing tactics when it comes to matters important to Morocco. Before taking a step forward in bilateral relations, one must clarify things first," the minister was cited as saying by the news agency.

Polisario Front is an Algeria-backed pro-independence movement from the local Sahrawi population that periodically clashes with Moroccan forces over Western Sahara. The conflict flared up last November, when the Moroccan military launched an operation in the UN-patrolled Guerguerat border zone to clear the territory from alleged Polisario supporters.

Related Topics

Rabat Spain Morocco April November Border Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Sovere ..

54 minutes ago

International Atomic Energy Agency Newcomers webin ..

2 hours ago

Ali Awan urges opposition to play role for improvi ..

12 minutes ago

Labour Day observed with renewed pledge to protect ..

12 minutes ago

May 31 last date for Punjab University LLB admissi ..

12 minutes ago

Rescuers search China mine for workers trapped for ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.