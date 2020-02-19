UrduPoint.com
Morocco Seeks To Boost Ties With Neighboring Mauritania - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:09 PM

Morocco Seeks to Boost Ties With Neighboring Mauritania - Foreign Minister

Morocco intends to develop relations with neighboring Mauritania at all levels, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday, following a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould el-Ghazouani in the capital of Nouakchott

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Morocco intends to develop relations with neighboring Mauritania at all levels, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday, following a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould el-Ghazouani in the capital of Nouakchott.

"The Moroccan monarch wants the relations with Mauritania to not be ordinary, but rather exceptional," Bourita told reporters, adding that the relations are influenced by the geographical position of the countries.

The official pointed out that there was cooperation between Morocco and Mauritania in all spheres, economic and commercial in particular.

"There is the importance of views' convergence on a range of issues," Bourita added.

On Tuesday, Bourita started his two-day official visit to Mauritania. During the visit, the minister intends to meet a number of Mauritanian officials.

