Morocco sets stage for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) After decades of unsuccessful bids, Morocco will finally achieve its long-cherished dream of hosting the football World Cup in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, in what the North African country hopes will boost its international image and economy.

FIFA is set to formally ratify the trio's candidacy on Wednesday, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay also hosting a game each to mark a century since the very first World Cup was staged in South America.

It will have taken over 40 years since Morocco became the first African nation in 1987 to bid for the World Cup, aiming to host the 1994 edition.

Rabat has made five failed bids in total, including one for 2026 but also 2010, when it narrowly lost out to South Africa for the right to host the first World Cup on the continent.

"This is a unique opportunity to accelerate national economic growth, create jobs, and boost the country's tourism," said Fouzi Lekjaa, head of Morocco's 2030 World Cup Committee.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, Lekjaa emphasised the transformational potential of hosting the world's biggest sporting event.

The Moroccan government has unveiled ambitious plans to modernise infrastructure in six host cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Fes, Tangier, Marrakesh and Agadir.

This includes expanding airports, roads and transportation networks, as well as boosting hotel and commercial services, according to an official statement.

Six stadiums in the host cities are already undergoing renovation work, said the statement.

Additionally, a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca, costing 480 million Euros ($507 million), is also in the works as the kingdom banks on the state-of-the-art venue to host the final.

"These projects will leave a lasting legacy for future generations," said Moncef El Yazghi, a researcher specialising in sports policy.