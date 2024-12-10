Open Menu

Morocco Sets Stage For 2030 World Cup With Spain And Portugal

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Morocco sets stage for 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) After decades of unsuccessful bids, Morocco will finally achieve its long-cherished dream of hosting the football World Cup in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, in what the North African country hopes will boost its international image and economy.

FIFA is set to formally ratify the trio's candidacy on Wednesday, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay also hosting a game each to mark a century since the very first World Cup was staged in South America.

It will have taken over 40 years since Morocco became the first African nation in 1987 to bid for the World Cup, aiming to host the 1994 edition.

Rabat has made five failed bids in total, including one for 2026 but also 2010, when it narrowly lost out to South Africa for the right to host the first World Cup on the continent.

"This is a unique opportunity to accelerate national economic growth, create jobs, and boost the country's tourism," said Fouzi Lekjaa, head of Morocco's 2030 World Cup Committee.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, Lekjaa emphasised the transformational potential of hosting the world's biggest sporting event.

The Moroccan government has unveiled ambitious plans to modernise infrastructure in six host cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Fes, Tangier, Marrakesh and Agadir.

This includes expanding airports, roads and transportation networks, as well as boosting hotel and commercial services, according to an official statement.

Six stadiums in the host cities are already undergoing renovation work, said the statement.

Additionally, a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca, costing 480 million Euros ($507 million), is also in the works as the kingdom banks on the state-of-the-art venue to host the final.

"These projects will leave a lasting legacy for future generations," said Moncef El Yazghi, a researcher specialising in sports policy.

Related Topics

Football Century World Sports Hotel FIFA Tangier Agadir Rabat Marrakesh Casablanca Argentina Spain Portugal Paraguay South Africa Morocco Uruguay Event Government Cabinet Million Jobs

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

11 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

11 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

12 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

12 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

12 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

12 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

12 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

13 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

13 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

16 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

23 hours ago

More Stories From World