Morocco Sets Stage For 2030 World Cup With Spain And Portugal
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) After decades of unsuccessful bids, Morocco will finally achieve its long-cherished dream of hosting the football World Cup in 2030, along with Spain and Portugal, in what the North African country hopes will boost its international image and economy.
FIFA is set to formally ratify the trio's candidacy on Wednesday, with Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay also hosting a game each to mark a century since the very first World Cup was staged in South America.
It will have taken over 40 years since Morocco became the first African nation in 1987 to bid for the World Cup, aiming to host the 1994 edition.
Rabat has made five failed bids in total, including one for 2026 but also 2010, when it narrowly lost out to South Africa for the right to host the first World Cup on the continent.
"This is a unique opportunity to accelerate national economic growth, create jobs, and boost the country's tourism," said Fouzi Lekjaa, head of Morocco's 2030 World Cup Committee.
Speaking after a cabinet meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI, Lekjaa emphasised the transformational potential of hosting the world's biggest sporting event.
The Moroccan government has unveiled ambitious plans to modernise infrastructure in six host cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Fes, Tangier, Marrakesh and Agadir.
This includes expanding airports, roads and transportation networks, as well as boosting hotel and commercial services, according to an official statement.
Six stadiums in the host cities are already undergoing renovation work, said the statement.
Additionally, a new 115,000-seat stadium near Casablanca, costing 480 million Euros ($507 million), is also in the works as the kingdom banks on the state-of-the-art venue to host the final.
"These projects will leave a lasting legacy for future generations," said Moncef El Yazghi, a researcher specialising in sports policy.
Recent Stories
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series
No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days
Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab
Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election6 minutes ago
-
Spain royals join memorial mass for flood victims6 minutes ago
-
Real Madrid star Vinicius in contention for Atalanta clash, says Ancelotti6 hours ago
-
Toll in Hague building collapse climbs to six6 hours ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama wins election: results8 hours ago
-
Nearly 200 dead in Haiti massacre as voodoo community reportedly targeted8 hours ago
-
India envoy in Bangladesh to smooth months of tensions13 hours ago
-
Two dead, three missing in Italy fuel depot fire: official14 hours ago
-
Evacuations underway as Philippine volcano erupts14 hours ago
-
CTD arrests five involved in supplying arms to Katcha bandits14 hours ago
-
EU urges 'orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition' in Syria14 hours ago
-
Kremlin refuses to confirm if Assad in Russia17 hours ago