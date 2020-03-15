UrduPoint.com
Morocco Suspends Air Traffic With 21 Countries Due To Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

Morocco Suspends Air Traffic With 21 Countries Due to Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Moroccan authorities decided to suspend flights with 21 countries, including Greece, Norway and Turkey over the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"Among the preventive measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, it was decided to stop flights until further notice to and from 21 countries, including Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, Greece, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Senegal," the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run MAP news agency.

Earlier, Moroccan authorities temporarily stopped flights to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Portugal due to large number of coronavirus cases.

Other Arab countries already made similar decisions to suspend air traffic with coronavirus-affected countries.

Al Jazeera reported on Saturday that Morocco's minister of equipment and transport, Abdelaziz Rabbah, had tested positive for the coronavirus after a foreign trip.

Morocco's ministry of youth, culture and sports ordered on Saturday to suspend classes in all educational institutions of Morocco, as well as any sporting and cultural events.

