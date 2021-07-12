UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Morocco Swelters In A Record Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Morocco swelters in a record heatwave

Morocco was hit by a fiery weekend heatwave that saw temperatures reach nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), the country's weather service said on Monday

Rabat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Morocco was hit by a fiery weekend heatwave that saw temperatures reach nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), the country's weather service said on Monday.

A statement from the General Directorate of Meteorology (GDM) said Saturday was "the hottest day, with exceptional temperatures never before recorded" in some regions.

"Absolute records of maximum temperatures were broken," the GDM said, with the highest in the kingdom recorded at 49.6 degrees in Sidi Slimane in the northwest.

The highs exceeded average monthly temperatures for the time of year by between five and 12 degrees.

However, the GDM did predict a drop in temperature over the next two days in the north and east.

Last year was the hottest ever officially recorded in Morocco, with an average national annual temperature 1.

4 degrees higher than normal for the years 1981-2010, the GDM said previously.

The heatwave in northwest Africa comes as countries including Spain, Canada and the United States swelter in extreme temperatures.

Scientists say heatwaves have become more likely because of climate change.

As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are predicted to become more frequent and intense, and their impacts more widespread.

In May, the World Meteorological Organization and Britain's Met Office said there was a 40 percent chance of the annual average global temperature temporarily surpassing 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial temperatures within the next five years.

Related Topics

Africa Weather World Canada Spain United States Morocco May From

Recent Stories

'Weird dream': Australian pro rider pursues his ow ..

35 seconds ago

WASA, LWMC on alert to ensure storm-water disposal ..

37 seconds ago

Scope of 'Ehsaas Rehri Ban' project to be extended ..

38 seconds ago

Advisor to CM visits different areas in Karachi to ..

4 minutes ago

Cuban President Says Government Does Not Seek Clas ..

4 minutes ago

US, Russia Have 'Very Constructive' Climate Propos ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.