Morocco To Begin Military Drills With NATO Countries On June 7 - Defense Ministry

Sat 05th June 2021

Morocco will participate in the annual African Lion military exercises with the United States and over 30 other countries from June 7-18, the Moroccan defense ministry said on Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Morocco will participate in the annual African Lion military exercises with the United States and over 30 other countries from June 7-18, the Moroccan defense ministry said on Saturday.

"Following the high instructions of His Majesty the King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, the joint Moroccan-US exercise 'African Lion 2021' will take place on June 7-18, 2021, in the regions of Agadir, Tifnit, Tan Tan, Mehbes, Tafraout, Ben Guerir and Kenitra," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the state-run news agency MAP.

In addition to the US and Morocco, the drills will involve military forces representing countries in Africa, Europe and the Americas, as well as NATO military advisers, according to the statement.

"Thousands of troops from several countries and a very large number of land, air and sea equipment" will partake in the exercise, the ministry was quoted as saying.

The 2020 edition of the exercise was canceled due to the pandemic.

