Morocco to bury little Rayan who died trapped in well

Ighrane, Morocco, Feb 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Moroccans were preparing Monday to bury Rayan, a five-year-old boy who spent five days trapped down a well, sparking a vast rescue operation that gripped the world but ended in tragedy.

The boy had fallen down a narrow, 32-metre (100-foot) dry well last Tuesday, sparking a complex earth-moving operation to try to reach him without triggering a landslide.

Well-wishers had flooded social media with messages of sympathy and prayers that he would be extracted alive.

On Saturday night, crowds had cheered as rescue workers cleared away the final handfuls of soil to reach him after the marathon digging operation.

But grief replaced hope when it turned out that the boy was dead, news announced by the royal cabinet of the North African nation.

King Mohammed VI called the parents to voice his condolences.