Morocco to Keep Defending Palestinian Cause Despite Rapprochement With Israel - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Morocco will continue to support the Palestinians in their long-term struggle for self-determination despite the decision of Rabat to renew its ties with the Jewish state, Morocco's Ambassador to Russia Lotfi Bouchaara told Sputnik.

Morocco has become the sixth Arab nation to engage in normalization of ties with Israel, alongside with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt and Jordan. Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations agreed to allow air travel between the two countries and reopen liaison offices in Rabat and Tel Aviv, with further opening of full-fledged embassies. The move was denounced by Palestine's authorities and several other Arab countries, including Iran and Algeria. Bouchaara, however, assured that the decision was aimed at "promoting peace in the region.

"Morocco will continue to vigorously support the Palestinian cause. Morocco also supports the two-state solution. Negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides are the only way to reach a final solution to this [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict," Bouchaara said.

The two-state settlement to the military conflict envisages both Palestine and Israel as independent states with a boundary being a subject of dispute and negotiation.

Israel and Morocco had had low-level diplomatic ties during the 1990s under the Israeli-Palestinian Interim Agreement, also known as Oslo 2. However, these relations were suspended after the outbreak of Palestine's second uprising in 2000.