Morocco To Keep Using AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Morocco to Keep Using AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Morocco does not intend to reject the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, following the example of other countries, due to side effects, the 360 news website reported, citing a source in the government Scientific Committee.

Many countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after citizens reported side effects, particularly blood clots, from getting the shots.

"We will continue to use the British vaccine, as there are no reasons for the suspension from the point of view of science and healthcare, there are no threats," the source said, adding that during the vaccination campaign launched in Morocco on January 28, no "incidents" with that vaccine had been recorded.

