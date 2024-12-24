Open Menu

Morocco To Launch 5G Network Ahead Of Major Football Events

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Morocco to launch 5G network ahead of major football events

RABAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Morocco will launch the 5G network in the run-up to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, a government minister said Monday.

The 5G network is expected to cover 25 percent of the Moroccan population by 2026 and 70 percent by 2030, with full coverage of the cities that will host the 2030 FIFA World Cup matches, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchn, minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, told the House of Representatives.

As a country that made history with its fourth place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco will host AFCON 2025 independently and the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal and Spain.

The two major football tournaments are thought to give a boost for facilitating Morocco's infrastructure development, especially in the sector of telecommunications.

Related Topics

Africa Football World FIFA Spain Portugal Morocco 5G Government

Recent Stories

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

15 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation implements 75 p ..

International Charity Organisation implements 75 projects in Kyrgyzstan

15 minutes ago
 US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilian ..

US expresses concerns over sentence of 25 civilians by military courts in May 9 ..

37 minutes ago
 Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

Future Cities Awards 2025 opens nominations

60 minutes ago
 West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for IC ..

West Indies to arrive in Islamabad on Jan 6 for ICC World Test Championship

1 hour ago
 EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewab ..

EWEC secures four new sites for developing renewable energy projects

1 hour ago
'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's pur ..

'Areeq', 'Shamikh' dominate in Liwa Festival's purebred Arabian horse races

1 hour ago
 Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and ..

Inaugural International Mangrove Conservation and Restoration Conference highlig ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presi ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Libyan Presidential Council on Independanc ..

2 hours ago
 France unveils new government led by François Bay ..

France unveils new government led by François Bayrou

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World