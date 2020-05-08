UrduPoint.com
Morocco To Probe Attack On TV Crew

Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:36 PM

Morocco to probe attack on TV crew

Moroccan authorities said Friday they would investigate a case of an attack on television journalists filming a report, as police denied any involvement in the incident

Rabat, Maroc, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Moroccan authorities said Friday they would investigate a case of an attack on television journalists filming a report, as police denied any involvement in the incident.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Thursday that a television crew on assignment at a local market in Tiflet, near Rabat, had come under physical and verbal attack by police.

The police force, in a statement, condemned the report as damaging to its reputation and said its members had played no role.

It was interior ministry agents who had tried to prevent the journalists from working.

The ministry, for its part, said it had "opened an internal inquiry to determine the circumstances of the incident and establish the truth".

